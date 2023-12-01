Former Morton all-stater has entered college football's transfer portal. Here's what's next

Seth Glatz has hit the transfer portal.

The former Morton all-state running back will leave Western Illinois following two seasons, giving him an opportunity for a fresh start with three years of eligibility remaining.

Glatz, who redshirted his freshman season, announced on social media Wednesday night that he was moving on from the Missouri Valley Football Conference program.

"I would like to announce that I am officially entered into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining," Glatz posted on X.com.

In his two seasons at WIU, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back appeared in 12 games, rushing for 329 yards on 90 carries. He caught eight passes for 115 yards including seven grabs for 105 this season. His 66 carries led all Leathernecks running backs in 2023 and rushed for a career-best 64 yards on 11 carries against North Dakota St. on Oct. 21.

Western Illinois is conducting a nationwide search for a head football coach following the firing of Myers Hendrickson on Nov. 19. The former Macomb High School grad went 0-22 in his two seasons.

During his senior season at Morton, the 2021 Journal Star player of the year rushed for 3,246 yards and 373 carries and 46 touchdowns in leading Morton to the program's first-ever semifinal in Class 5A.

