Former Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig sends cryptic tweet after leaving job

It's been a week since Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig resigned on March 10, two days after being suspended by the university for the Hawks' MAAC Tournament game against Rider.

While Craig has not spoken publicly since her departure, the Irvine, California native sent out a cryptic tweet that said: "It's not what you walk away from it's what you walk away with."

Monmouth officials have not addressed the specifics of why Craig was suspended, but a statement by the school said it was for "conduct not conducive to the mission and goals of the University and Department of Athletics."

Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig diagrams play in a game against Rider last month. Craig resigned on March 10.

Since taking over from Jenny Palmateer nine games into the 2017-18 season, Craig had a 33-69 record. Associate head coach James Young took over for the Rider game, which Monmouth lost, 44-41.

The coaching search for Craig's replacement is underway, as the school looks to rebuild a program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament in 38 years.

"I can tell you that the women’s basketball search will be very competitive and extremely strong based on the number of inquiries that I got within the first 12 hours after we made the announcement," Monmouth athletic director Marilyn McNeil said. "I’ve always thought this was a great place to come and coach. It has so many things going for it both as an academic institution and an athletic opportunity. So I am not surprised and I really do hope that we get somebody that can take this program to the heights that all of our other programs have gotten to.”

