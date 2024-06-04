Former MLB player Ian Desmond returning to Albuquerque for Home Run Derby X

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ian Desmond remembers his last trip to Albuquerque. Back then, Desmond was a member of the Colorado Rockies doing a rehab assignment. He will return on August 23 to play in MLB’s Home Run Derby X. It’s a three-on-three event featuring some former heavy hitters.

Desmond, a two-time all-star, will come to Albuquerque with MLB legends Manny Ramirez and Johnny Gomes. Desmond believes Derby X is an event that will keep growing. “It’s an awesome event,” said Desmond. “My genuine belief is that this is going to take over. It’s going to be something that fans across the globe are interested in. It’s an exciting event. I’m glad that Albuquerque gets to be like one of the early U.S. ballparks that gets to experience it.”

Desmond, who played with multiple MLB teams, including the Colorado Rockies from 2017 to 2019, gave the ball a ride he remembers well in his last trip to Isotopes Park. “Think what I’m most looking forward to in Albuquerque is getting back in that good air and seeing how far I can hit it,” said Desmond. “The last time I was there I was on a rehab assignment, years and years ago. I think I almost got one about 500 feet. I’m hoping that I still got a little bit of juice left to be able to carry the fence there.”

Ticket sales started June 3.

