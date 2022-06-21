Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is unrecognizable in new life as bodybuilder
Kyle Farnsworth spent 16 years pitching in Major League Baseball, splitting his time between nine different teams and becoming a familiar sight out of the bullpen.
And now, at the age of 46, he looks completely different.
The MLB veteran posted a picture of himself on Tuesday showing off a bodybuilder physique, which he intends to enter in an upcoming qualifier for NPC Southern USA Championship.
Very rare gym bathroom selfie. 4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs! #classicphysique #bodybuilding #pitcherswholift #npc #southernnational #hardwork #tats #sheruclassic pic.twitter.com/TS1fcdzTC4
— Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) June 21, 2022
Farnsworth has been documenting his transformation on social media for a while now. Here is another recent update showing what he's looking like these days.
4 weeks out to my first body building competition here in Florida. Be competing in classic physique. Looking forward to having some fun and bringing everything I got. I need OREOS! Hahaha! #bodybuilding #classicphysique #pitcherswholift #4weeksout #floridanpc #dadbod pic.twitter.com/N80OiI0qN3
— Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) May 29, 2022
Farnsworth last pitched in MLB in 2014 as a member of the Houston Astros and made his last appearance on any mound in 2016, when he was pitching for the Broncos de Reynosa of the Mexican Baseball League.
A former 47th round draft pick, Farnsworth broke into MLB as a starter for the Chicago Cubs before transitioning to the bullpen. He enjoyed a quintessential journeyman reliever career, never spending more than three seasons with a team after being traded from the Cubs and posting season ERAs ranging between 2.18 and 7.33.
Farnsworth ultimately retired with a 4.26 career ERA and 963 strikeouts in 988.2 innings. There was also some time spent on a semi-pro football team.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds on MLB's official website, Farnsworth was among the larger pitchers in the league, but he's obviously put on quite a bit more weight since then. We'll see how it's judged on Friday.