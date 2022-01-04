Former MLB pitcher Jim Corsi dies from cancer at age 60

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Corsi, who recently revealed that he had Stage IV liver and colon cancer, passed away at his home in Bellingham, Massachusetts, the Boston Red Sox said in a statement on Monday.

Corsi, 60, pitched for five teams, including the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox, during his 10-year major league career. He had a 1.88 ERA through 38 ⅓ innings for the 1989 Athletics, who went on to win the World Series that year that earned him a ring. From 1997-1999, he posted a 3.35 ERA over 147 ⅔ innings as a Red Sox reliever.

Corsi also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins and Houston Astros. The relief pitcher appeared in 368 games and compiled a 22-24 record, with a 3.25 earned run average and 290 strikeouts. He also recorded seven saves.

“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. ... We lost a great one today.”

In an interview with WBZ-TV Boston that aired Sunday evening, Corsi, sitting next to his two daughters Julianne and Jenna, discussed his cancer diagnosis in emotional interview.

"I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer," Corsi said. "I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.

"I should have done it," he said fighting back tears. "If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

"That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright."

Corsi also said he was at peace with himself and accepted his fate.

"I'm at peace. I know if I die, I'm going to a better place. That's the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I'll leave behind."

Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes

