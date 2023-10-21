Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini arrested in alleged murder and attempted murder of in-laws

Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini has been arrested for killing his father-in-law in 2021 and for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, police said.

Serafini, who played in the majors for seven seasons, was taken into custody on Friday in Winnemucca, Nev., according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Scott, 33, also was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the deadly shooting.

They were expected to be extradited to Placer County.

On June 5, 2021, police responded to a home in North Lake Tahoe, Calif., not far from the border with Nevada, where they discovered 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr dead from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife, 68-year-old Wendy Wood, was also shot and taken to a hospital, where she recovered.

Less than a year later, she died by suicide, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, video surveillance from the home and surrounding area showed a man wearing a hood, face covering and a backpack walking to the Spohrs’ home before the homicide, though his identity has remained unknown for more than two years.

Authorities did not say what evidence triggered Serafini’s arrest, nor did they provide details regarding his relationship with Scott. Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, would only say the “suspects were known to each other,” according to NBC News.

“Today, justice was served,” stated Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth.”

Serafini played with the Minnesota Twins for three seasons before pitching for other teams, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. He finished his career with the Colorado Rockies before he retired in 2007.