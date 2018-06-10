Former MLB P Mat Latos sparks massive brawl with inside pitches in independent league game

Mat Latos is no longer an MLB pitcher, but is still making headlines after sparking a benches-clearing brawl in an independent league game Saturday. (AP)

Mat Latos hasn’t played in an MLB game since making three starts for the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

But he’s still pitching and found his way back in the headlines Saturday after sparking an intense benches-clearing brawl in the independent Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball.

Latos pitches for the New Jersey Jackals who were taking on the the Rockland Boulders Saturday afternoon.

The Boulders scored off Latos, and a collision at the plate left his catcher Kevin Torres rolling on the ground. That play led to the benches being cleared. Not much came of it outside of some posturing and wasted time.

But Latos was not over the incident.

The former MLB fireballer threw inside to the next batter on the first pitch. When that didn’t spark a response, Latos threw his next pitch over the head of the Boulders batter, making sure his intent was clear.

The Boulders got the message, Latos dropped his glove, and it was on.

Latos turned to his left to take on a charging Boulders first baseman, whom he body slammed as a free-for-all ensued between the pitchers’ mound and home plate.

The Can-Am league apparently doesn’t mess around.

