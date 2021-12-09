Former MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig signs with KBO league's Kiwoom Heroes

Former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes, according to a report Wednesday from Yonhap, a South Korean news agency.

According to the report via Twitter from Yonhap's Jeeho Yoo, the club's official announcement is expected soon.

Puig also tweeted about the signing, writing: "Tomorrow I will make clear why I made this important decision. Right now, I want to enjoy the moment."

Puig, 31, last played in the majors during the 2019 season, appearing in 100 games for the Cincinnati Reds and 49 with Cleveland before becoming a free agent.

Tomorrow I will make clear why I made this important decision. Right now, I want to enjoy the moment and congratulate @lisettecarnet … hahaha pic.twitter.com/PubLLAvQ2s — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) December 9, 2021

Puig played this past summer for El Águila de Veracruz of the Mexican League. A benches-clearing brawl ensued when Puig was hit by a pitch in July against Pericos de Puebla.

In April, Puig issued a statement addressing an allegation by a woman who said Puig sexually assaulted her in 2018 in a Staples Center bathroom. He said he had consensual sex with the woman. A report in March by ESPN.com's John Barr stated that the outfielder remained without a job – at least in part, per a source – because of the allegation, adding that MLB investigators interviewed the woman.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) exits the field for the final time as a Reds player at the end of the top of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Pirates won 11-4.

Puig hit .252 with 22 home runs and 61 RBs for Cincinnati in 2019. In 207 plate appearances after the Reds sent Puig to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade that brought 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, Puig hit .297 with two homers and 23 RBI.

Puig announced via Twitter in July 2020 that he tested positive for COVID-19, and his deal with the Atlanta Braves that had been reported earlier that week was off after the two sides failed to reach a formal agreement.

Puig played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for six seasons before the Reds acquired him in Dec. 2018 with Kyle Farmer, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and cash for Jeter Downs, Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Yasiel Puig signs with Kiwoom Heroes of Korea Baseball Organization