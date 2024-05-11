Former MLB first round pick Sean Burroughs died while coaching son’s Little League game

Former Major League Baseball player and Olympic gold medalist Sean Burroughs tragically passed away on Thursday night while coaching his son’s Little League team.

Burroughs was coaching in the same Long Beach Little League (Long Beach, California) system he played in growing up. In fact, Burroughs was a part of the Long Beach team that won the Little League World Series in 1992.

Burroughs passed away following a collapse during a Thursday night game. He was 43 years old.

Taken in the first round of the 1998 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres, Burroughs was the ninth overall selection that year. He won a gold medal with Team USA during the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

The passing of Burroughs was confirmed on social media on Friday by the Long Beach Little League’s board of directors.

Burroughs spent part of seven years in the MLB where he was a third baseman. He was a career .278 hitter who had 12 home runs and 143 runs batted in.

