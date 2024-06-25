Former Missouri Tigers star Karissa Schweizer is returning to the Summer Olympics

Former Missouri Tigers distance-running star Karissa Schweizer is returning to the Olympic Games.

Schweizer, 28, placed third in Monday evening’s women’s 5,000-meter final at the U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. That guaranteed her a place on Team USA for Paris later this summer.

Elle St. Pierre finished first in the event in a meet-record time of 14 minutes, 40.34 seconds. Elise Cranny was second in 14:40.36 and Schweizer placed third in 14:45.12.

This will be Schweizer’s second trip to the Summer Olympics. She placed 11th in the 5,000 meters and 12th in the 10,000 in Tokyo 2020. She was ninth at the World Finals in the 5,000 at Doha, Qatar in 2019.

Here's #Mizzou legend Karissa Schweizer after punching her ticket to the Paris Olympics

"I've been down so many times that I honestly never thought I'd be really, truly back here. This is just such a confidence booster for me."





Schweizer grew up in Urbandale, Iowa, and starred at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines before heading to Mizzou.

With the Tigers, Schweizer became the school’s first female individual champion in any sport by winning the NCAA cross country championship in 2017. In cross country and track combined, she won three national titles during her time at Missouri.

Schweizer turned pro in 2018.