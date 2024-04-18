Former Missouri Tiger Guard transferring to ETSU

(WJHL) — As News Channel 11 reported Tuesday night, the ETSU Buccaneer men’s basketball team got its first commitment since the season ended in March.

Former Missouri Tigers shooting guard Curt Lewis, who entered the NCAA transfer portal, is now heading to Johnson City.

Lewis started his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky. He spent three years on campus after redshirting his freshman year, but ultimately decided to leave EKU and transfer to John A. Logan Junior College in Illinois, the same place the Bucs’ Quimara Peterson came from.

Lewis’s time in Missouri ended with him averaging just two points per contest to go along with 1.4 rebounds in under 10 minutes of action.

