Former Missouri defensive lineman tells NFL teams he will play for hot wings

Jordan Harold, a former walk-on at Missouri, is using an interesting tactic to try to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

What would you do to make an NFL roster?

For former Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Harold, it is standing outside an NFL stadium and holding up a sign offering to play for not money, but hot wings.

Jordan Harold (@Tru_Giver) is standing outside @Panthers stadium holding a sign saying “Will pass rush for hot wings.” #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/VZlMVXF6L4 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) May 20, 2019

Harold was photographed Monday outside Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, wearing his Missouri uniform and a sign reading: “Will pass rush for hot wings. I slipped through the cracks.”

This is not the first time Harold has tried this strategy. He walked on at Missouri after staking out the parking lot outside their athletic complex, hoping for a shot at a tryout. Not only did he make the team, but he became a starter and was named a team captain by his senior year.

“I just want a shot,” he said to Fox 46’s Will Kunkel. “It takes a lot of humility to do something like this.”

Harold’s entire football career has been an underdog story. He transferred to Missouri from Northwest Missouri State with no guarantee of a roster spot. But he made the team, earned a scholarship and became a starter and team captain. However, he was not given much consideration by NFL teams.

While the odds of Harold making the jump to the NFL are once again steep, he is hitting the streets and social media to get his name out there.

Let’s make this go viral. I’m ready to go get some QBs this season!!!! #NFL #AllTeamsWelcome pic.twitter.com/u7KbMWddCq — Jordan Harold (@Tru_Giver) May 20, 2019

And here’s a start: According to Kunkel, Harold’s contact information and background at Missouri have been passed on to the Panthers’ scouting department. For Harold, that’s a step closer than he was yesterday to achieving his dream.

