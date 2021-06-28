This former Missouri cornerback transfer just enrolled at Florida

Former Missouri cornerback Jadarrius Perkins gave Florida and coach Dan Mullen his verbal commitment back in May. He finally arrived and enrolled at UF in Gainesville Monday just in time for the start of the Summer B semester.

This offseason wasn’t the first time Florida recruited Perkins. The coaching staff tried to convince him to suit up in the orange and blue when he finished his time in the junior college ranks. As a former Oregon Ducks commit, Perkins showed interest in the Gators because of their production of defensive backs, but he never made a trip to the Swamp.

He eventually wound up signing with the Missouri Tigers on National Signing Day 2021. His time there was short because he entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 29. Cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar reached out to him to offer a scholarship on May 10. He verbally committed to Florida 12 days later.

Perkins will also team up with his former teammate at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Diwun Black who enrolled at the start of Summer A.

