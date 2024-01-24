Former Mississippi State QB Will Rogers withdraws from portal, staying at Washington l Report

Former Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers will withdraw from the transfer portal and remain at Washington, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday night.

After originally transferring to Washington, Rogers entered the portal after Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer was preparing to replace the retiring Nick Saban at Alabama.

However, the ESPN report Tuesday says Rogers informed new Washington coach Jedd Fisch of his decision to remain with the Huskies.

Rogers threw for 12,315 yards over four seasons with the Bulldogs, excelling in Mike Leach's Air Raid system. That yardage total is good for second in SEC history. The native of Brandon, Mississippi, has 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on his career ledger.

Rogers is the heir apparent to Washington superstar quarterback Michael Penix. He announced his commitment to the Huskies on Dec. 17.

