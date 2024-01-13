Former Mississippi State QB Will Rogers enters portal after Kalen DeBoer moves to Alabama

Former Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers is in the transfer portal for a second time this offseason, according to multiple reports.

After originally transferring to Washington, Rogers entered the portal on Friday night in response to the news that Huskies' coach Kalen DeBoer was making the move to replace the retiring Nick Saban at Alabama.

Rogers threw for 12,315 yards over four seasons with the Bulldogs, excelling in Mike Leach's Air Raid system. That yardage total is good for second in SEC history. The native of Brandon, Mississippi, has 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on his career ledger.

That resume looked like it had earned Rogers the right to be the heir apparent to Washington superstar quarterback Michael Penix under DeBoer. He announced his commitment to the Huskies on Dec. 17.

But things change quickly in college football.

With DeBoer headed to Tuscaloosa, Rogers is looking to keep his options open as Washington conducts its own coaching search, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

