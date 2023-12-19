Former Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 18—OXFORD — Former Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Monday. Richardson is the fifth member of the Rebels' top-rated transfer portal class to be ranked by 247Sports as a four-star. Richardson, who is originally from Louisiana, is ranked as the No. 41 player overall in the portal. He has a year of eligibility remaining.

The Rebels have commitments from five players ranked in 247Sports' top-50 transfer portal players: former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen (No. 9), former Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron (No. 10), former South Carolina wide receiver Juice Wells (No. 13), Richardson and former Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (No. 47).

Richardson was rated as a four-star member of the Bulldogs' 2020 class by 247Sports out of Bossier High School. He started 26 games for Mississippi State and made 177 total tackles and had 10 passes defended. Richardson made 79 tackles in 2023, notched a sack and broke up a career-best seven passes.

The commitment of Richardson helps fortify Ole Miss' cornerback depth, which could look rather different in 2024. Longtime starter Deantre Prince will have exhausted his eligibility, as will Zamari Walton and DeShawn Gaddie. Miami transfer cornerback Chris Graves will return, as will A.J. Brown, who was a four-star member of the Rebels' 2023 recruiting class. The Rebels have also received a commitment from former Illinois cornerback Tahveon Nicholson, who started 23 games for the Illini.

michael.katz@djournal.com