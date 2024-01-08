Former Mississippi RB Quinshon Judkins tags location in Columbus on apparent OSU visit

One of the top running back prospects in the transfer portal apparently spent some of his Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Former Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins made a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night where he shared his location, tying him to Ohio State.

👀 — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 8, 2024

Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. each quoted the tweet and seemingly showcased their interest in the team adding Judkins.

Judkins, a former three-star running back out of Pike Road, Alabama in the 2022 class per 247Sports' composite rankings, had two 1,000-yard seasons in his first two seasons with the Rebels, finishing with 3,006 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns on 582 touches.

In 2023 as Mississippi's starting running back, Judkins recorded 1,158 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Judkins entered the transfer portal Jan. 5 after recording 105 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 38-25 Peach Bowl win against Penn State.

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter (11) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into 2024, Ohio State's status at running back is unclear.

The Buckeyes lost running backs Evan Pryor (Cincinnati) and Chip Trayanum (Kentucky) through the transfer portal, while Miyan Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Ohio State is still waiting to hear if running back TreVeyon Henderson will return or enter the NFL draft after three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State added two freshmen running backs in 2024 — James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon. Dallan Hayden is also expected to return to the Buckeyes in 2024, who recorded 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Ohio State landed two defensive transfers from Mississippi: cornerback Davison Igbinosun and defensive tackle Tywone Malone.

Ohio State has landed three transfers through the portal in 2024 in former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek and former Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.

