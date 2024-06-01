Former Minnesota forward Cam Christie wants to showcase physicality in draft workouts

Cam Christie emerged as a sharpshooter in one season at Minnesota and is working to showcase that ability in predraft workouts. He also wants to show teams he is capable of more than that.

Christie, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team this past season after averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 39.1% shooting from 3-point range.

He scored in double figures 21 times with the Golden Gophers, including a season-high 23 points and four rebounds on Feb. 28 in a loss to Illinois. He finished the season ranked second on the team and ninth in the conference in total 3-pointers (70).

Christie, after working out on Thursday with the Portland Trail Blazers, believes he is best known as a shooter, but he is also comfortable in other areas of the game.

I can play any guard position 1-3, anything like that. I have a good feel for the game; high IQ. (I’m) kind of willing to do whatever role: Off-ball, spacer, that kind of thing. Or if it’s on the ball, coming off pick and rolls, whatever that may be.

Christie, who will turn 19 years old in July, measured in at 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches barefoot with a 6-foot, 8-inch wingspan at the draft combine last month in Chicago, Illinois. He also registered the 11th-fastest three-quarter sprint (3.07 seconds).

He is projected to be an early second-round pick, given his ability to score at all three levels and defensive versatility. He has a smooth jumper and dazzled as a shooter on the catch and move in 33 games. He will likely most intrigue teams in his range as a floor spacer.

Christie, as one of the youngest players in the draft, wants to show teams that he can consistently play a physical style of basketball. He is enjoying the process and is looking to bring a great attitude and mentality into his predraft workouts.

“I think teams know I can shoot and have a high IQ,” Christie said. “Since I’m a lot younger than everybody else going through this process, it is kind of showing that I put on some added strength and have gained confidence in my body and my ability to bump and bang around with these other guys.”

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire