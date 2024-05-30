These former Milwaukee Brewers are on big-league coaching staffs

Craig Counsell is the highest-profile former Milwaukee Brewers player managing in the big leagues, but he's far from the only ex-Brewer on coaching staffs.

When the Chicago White Sox arrive in Milwaukee for the start of a three-game series Friday, they'll have some familiar faces on the coaching staff, including former Brewers reliever Matt Wise as the assistant pitching coach and first-base coach Jason Bourgeois.

A tour through Major League Baseball coaching staffs reveals a number of former players who fans may not realize are still in the big leagues, at least in this capacity.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell contest Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer (28) advancing to 2nd on a balk during the second inning of the game on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

David Bell, Cincinnati Reds manager

Bell finished his playing career in 2006 with the Brewers. He became a Double-A manager with the Reds in 2008 and worked his way up, taking a job with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals big-league teams before becoming Reds manager in 2019.

May 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) visits the mound in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The first-year manager joined Milwaukee in 2017 and was part of the clubhouse in 2018, though injured, when the Brewers went to the National League Championship Series. The 39-year-old played his final season in 2022.

Home plate umpire Marvin Hudson (pointing) goes over the ground rules with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (left) and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (right), March 28, 2024, in Oakland.

Mark Kotsay, Oakland Athletics manager

Kotsay played only one season with Milwaukee but it was with a good team, the 2011 National League Central champ. He batted .270 with three homers that season. He's been a coach at the big-league level since 2015 and manager of the A's since 2022.

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is separated by coach Rickie Weeks while arguing with home plate umpire Chros Guccione in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Weeks, Milwaukee Brewers associate manager

You know this one already. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 draft played 11 seasons with Milwaukee, making the 2011 all-star team and hitting 148 homers in a Brewers uniform. He's now Pat Murphy's right-hand man on the Brewers bench.

Turner Ward, St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach

Ward had a .233 batting average with 15 homers over three seasons in Milwaukee, running from 1994 to 1996. He's been a coach in the big leagues since 2013, including with the Cardinals since 2022 — and in his current role since last year.

José Hernández, Baltimore Orioles coach

He was an all-star for the Brewers in 2002, his third and final season as a player with the Brewers. Though he often got criticized for his league-leading strikeout totals, the totals would pale in comparison to the top strikeout totals today. He's been in the Orioles organization since 2010.

Eric Young, Los Angeles Angels third-base coach

He was the Brewers' starting second baseman in 2002 and spent part of the 2003 season on the team, as well. He's been a big-league coach since 2010 and has been with the Angels since 2024.

Kevin Seitzer, Atlanta Braves hitting coach

Seitzer was an all-star for the Brewers in 1995, one of his five seasons wearing a Milwaukee uniform. He's been a big-league coach since 2007 and has been in Atlanta for nine years.

Gerardo Parra, Washington Nationals first base coach

Acquired in 2014 by the Brewers, Parra stayed in 2015 and was effective, with an .886 OPS, before getting dealt to Baltimore at the trade deadline. He's in his first year as a coach with the Nationals.

Jason Bourgeois, Chicago White Sox first base coach

He played 24 games in Milwaukee in 2009 and is in his first year with a big-league coaching staff; he's been a minor-league coach since 2019.

Quintin Berry, Milwaukee Brewers first base coach

He only played seven games with the Brewers in 2017 and got three at-bats, but he's been a longstanding member of the organization by now. He started coaching in the minors in 2019 and has been with the big-league team since 2021.

Matt Wise, Chicago White Sox assistant pitching coach

The changeup specialist was with the Brewers from 2004 to 2006 and started his coaching career with the Angels, where he was interim pitching coach at one point. This is his first year with the White Sox.

Detroit Tigers assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves during spring training at Tigertown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Juan Nieves, Detroit Tigers assistant pitching coach

Immortalized in Brewers lore when he threw the organization's first no-hitter on April 15, 1987, he's still the only pitcher to accomplish the feat without help from the bullpen. He's had a long-tenured career as a big-league coach, including as pitching coach with the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins. His career as a big-league coach dates to 2008 with the White Sox.

Milwaukee Brewers bullpen coach Jim Henderson talks with relief pitcher Brent Suter (35) during the sixth inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Jim Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers assistant pitching coach

The native Canadian recorded 31 saves over three seasons with Milwaukee (3.44 ERA, 111 games) from 2012 to 2014. He's been on the Brewers coaching staff since 2022 and coached in the organization starting since 2018 when he was technically still on the 60-day injured list, working his way back as a player.

Darren Holmes, Chicago Cubs bullpen coach

He had nine saves for the Brewers and appeared in 81 games in 1991 and 1992. He's been a bullpen coach in the big leagues since 2015 and is in his first year with the Cubs.

Mitch Stetter, Kansas City Royals bullpen coach

The sidearm lefty spent five seasons with Milwaukee from 2007 to 2011, racking up 132 appearances and a 4.08 ERA. He started in the Royals organization in 2014 and has been a big-league coach since 2023.

Ricky Bones, Washington Nationals bullpen coach

The Brewers starting pitcher was the team's all-star representative in 2004 and spent five seasons with the Brewers; he was traded to the New York Yankees in 1996. He's been a big-league coach since joining the New York Mets in 2012, and he's in his third year with the Nationals.

Mike Fetters, Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen coach

Fetters spent six seasons in Milwaukee from 1992 to 1997, racking up 79 saves and a 2.99 ERA in 289 appearances. He's been a coach with Arizona since 2012, serving the role of quality control coach and bullpen coach.

Joe Dillon, Kansas City Royals assistant hitting coach

Dillon played from 2007 to 2008 with the Brewers, including 56 games for the wild-card-winning squad in 2008. He previously coached for the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Eddie Pérez, Atlanta Braves coach

The bulk of his 11-year playing career was in Atlanta, but he did play one season with the Brewers in 2003, when he posted a career-best 375 plate appearances, 11 homers and 45 RBIs. He's been a coach with the Braves since 2007.

Henry Blanco, Washington Nationals catching and strategy coach

He was with the Brewers during the dawn of the Miller Park era, playing on the team in 2000 and 2001. he's been a big-league coach since 2014, including three seasons with the Cubs, but has been in Washington since 2018.

Jody Reed, Miami Marlins infield coach

He spent just one season in Milwaukee in 1994, primarily as the team's starting second baseman. It's his second year as a big-league coach after a long career in the minors.

Others with Brewers ties to note

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners manager. Never played in the big leagues for the Brewers but is a native of Westby, Wisconsin. Has been manager for the Mariners since 2016.

Andy Haines, Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach. The Brewers' hitting coach from 2019 to 21 has been with the Pirates since 2022.

Alec Zumwalt, Kansas City Royals hitting coach. He never played in the majors but was in the Brewers minor-league organization as a pitcher from 2005 to 2007.

Derek Johnson, Cincinnati Reds pitching coach . He was pitching coach for the Brewers from 2016 to 2018 before joining the Reds in 2019.

Rick Kranitz, Atlanta Braves pitching coach. Longtime pitching coach was with the Brewers in that capacity from 2011 to 2015; he's been with the Braves since 2019.

Mike Maddux, Texas Rangers pitching coach. Long-tenured pitching coach was pitching coach for Milwaukee from 2003 to 2008.

Ray Montgomery, Los Angeles Angels bench coach. Formerly a Brewers scout, he became the club's scouting director in 2014 and stayed with the club until leaving for the Angels after the 2020 season.

Ryan Christenson, San Francisco Giants bench coach . He played in 22 games for the Brewers in 2002 and worked his way through the minors as a coach before cracking into the big leagues a a bench coach with the Athletics in 2018. This is his first season with the Giants.

Anthony Iapoce, Detroit Tigers first base coach. Never made the big leagues but was drafted by the Brewers in 1994 and stayed in the organization through the year 2000.

Steve Karsay, Los Angeles Angels bullpen coach. He was the Brewers bullpen coach from 2018 to 2021.

Jerry Narron, Los Angeles Angels catching coach. He was the Brewers bench coach from 2011 to 2015.

Marcus Jensen, Oakland Athletics quality control coach. He finished his playing career in 2002, playing 16 games with the Brewers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These former Milwaukee Brewers are on big-league coaching staffs