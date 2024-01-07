Former Milton Academy star vying for National Championship at University of Michigan

When you're watching the college football National Championship between the University of Michigan and the University of Washington on Monday night, keep an eye out for No. 20 when the Wolverines' offense takes the field.

Fans of South Shore high school football know the name Kalel Mullings well.

Mullings was named the 2019-20 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior year at Milton Academy. He was a Michigan man long before then.

Mullings, a West Roxbury product, received his first collegiate offer right after his freshman season, just before his 14th birthday. He remembers suiting up for the freshman basketball squad around the time ex-Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown (current UMass head coach) came in and presented an offer on the spot.

“Before that, I was never really a big college football guy. I didn’t really know how far my ability would take me," said Mullings, who stands 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds. “It was just so surreal. I was out of my element back then, I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) scores a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Mullings had over 40 offers to sift through by the time his high school career ended. Many college coaches envisioned the linebacker/running back hybrid to find a home on one side of the ball. Not Jim Harbaugh.

He assumed his linebacker spot the first two years of his career. When starting running back Blake Corum suffered an injury prior to the 2022 season, Harbaugh asked Mullings to take some running back reps in spring practices. After all, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry his senior year of high school with the Mustangs.

“Obviously, I’m not opposed to that," Mullings said with a chuckle, "and it kind of grew from there.”

In his career, Mullings has appeared in 22 games at linebacker and 13 at running back. He rushed for a pair of TDs in last year's Big Ten Championship game against Purdue, a 43-22 Michigan win, and took one carry for six yards in last week's Rose Bowl against Alabama, a 27-20 Michigan win.

In a whirlwind season fogged by a midseason sign-stealing scandal, the 14-0 Wolverines are vying for their 12th National Championship and first since 1997. It's the program's first title game appearance in the modern four-team CFP model.

“(Winning) would mean a lot. It would be a dream come true as an athlete and football player," Mullings said. "Being able to overcome all of that just shows how tightly-knit this team is and how focused and determined we’ve been to achieve the goals we’ve set this season.”

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs for a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Mullings is one of nine Wolverines with Massachusetts ties, joining offensive lineman Zak Zinter (North Andover), defensive back Mike Sainristil (Everett), edge rusher Josiah Stewart (Everett), edge rusher TJ Guy (Mansfield), offensive lineman Greg Crippen (Northboro), receiver Eamonn Davis (Worcester), receiver Peyton O'Leary (Byfield) and kicker Stone Anderson (Deerfield).

“For me and the team, it’s truly just the same thing we’ve been doing all year: sticking to the same schedule, doing the same things to prepare. Obviously, we’re not taking it lightly at all," Mullings said. "We’re staying with the same mentality that has gotten us to this point. No complacency. Just continuing to do what we’re doing.”

Win or lose the National Championship game on Monday, Mullings will use his last remaining year of eligibility and return to the Wolverines next year with hopes of pursuing an NFL career one day.

“This couldn’t have gone any better. We’ve just got to finish it off," Mullings said of his career to this point. “It’s been a fun ride.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: University of Michigan football's Kalel Mullings has South Shore roots