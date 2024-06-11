Former Milan coach Pioli rejects Nottingham Forest offer

Former Milan coach Stefano Pioli confirmed he was learning English with a view to the Premier League, but reportedly turned down Nottingham Forest this summer.

The tactician saw his contract terminated by mutual consent after almost five years with the Rossoneri, in which he won the Serie A title and reached the Champions League semi-final.

His era at San Siro had come to a close and Pioli confessed to reporters he was taking English language lessons, as he was intrigued by the idea of the next step in his career being in the Premier League.

Pioli wants Premier League, but not Nottingham Forest

According to DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando and MilanNews.it, he did receive one proposal this summer from England, but it was not one that particularly excited him.

The club in question was believed to be Nottingham Forest, but Pioli would prefer to wait for a better offer to arrive.

Forest barely survived in the Premier League this season, finishing in 17th place out of 20 with 32 points.

They won nine games, drew nine and lost 20.