Former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards claims Ohio State is ‘falling apart’

It’s funny how two years have bolstered the Michigan fanbase and media after a couple of decades of futility against arch-rival Ohio State. Nevermind that Jim Harbaugh is still 2-5 against the Buckeyes and has won just one bowl game since he arrived in Ann Arbor. In year one, no less. If you are counting, that’s six-straight years without a postseason win.

I guess to the victors go the spoils.

And now, former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards has lost his mind, claiming that Ohio State is basically a shell of what it used to be. When appearing on his show “Ermanni & Edwards,” there were some pretty bold and outlandish claims about where the Ohio State program is. Not only did his co-host claim that Ryan Day is “one loss in Ann Arbor away from a firing there in Columbus,” but Edwards doubled down and thinks that two years have seemingly erased what the Buckeye program is.

He believes that 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis chose the Wolverines over the Buckeyes because of where things are now between OSU and Michigan.

“Why, if I’m one of the best quarterbacks in the country, why would I choose a school that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon?” Edwards asked. “Why would I choose a place that doesn’t throw the ball like that? Why would I choose that place over Ohio State where I know I could easily be a Haskins, C.J. Stroud, or Justin Fields and just fall in line? It’s because this program’s not as good as that program in Ann Arbor. And I know that. That program is falling apart and recruits can see it.”

It’s not like Ohio State is in shambles. The Buckeyes won every game but two last season. One against Michigan and were probably just a field goal away from winning a national championship with the close loss to Georgia. Ryan Day has made the College Football Playoff three of his four years in Columbus. Ohio State will likely still have a better recruiting class than Michigan during this cycle, and finish in the top five once again.

That’s hardly a program that is “falling apart.”

Sure, there are two-straight losses to Michigan, but Ohio State isn’t going anywhere and you get the feeling the Wolverines will find that out soon, rather than take a so-called two-year dominant run as gospel.

But hey, I guess when you haven’t had much success, you hold on to anything you can.

