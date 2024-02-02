Former Michigan State women’s basketball star Aerial Powers signs with the Atlanta Dream

Former WNBA champion and Michigan State women’s basketball alum Aerial Powers has found her new home. On Thursday, it was announced that Powers has signed to the Atlanta Dream.

Powers has averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over her career.

“Aerial is one of the most explosive wings in the WNBA and is capable of scoring in a variety of ways,” said Dream general manager Dan Padover. “Aerial is a WNBA Champion, an ultimate competitor and we are thrilled to have a winner like her on our team.”

