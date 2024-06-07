Former Michigan State women’s basketball star rescinds transfer commitment from Ole Miss

Michigan State women’s basketball lost their best player from last season to the transfer portal back in March, and it looked like DeeDee Hagemann was set to head to Ole Miss via the portal, but that decision was rescinded on Friday.

Hagemann has decommitted from Ole Miss and will now re-open her recruitment. This comes one day after she signed with a new NIL agency. As one of the biggest names still available, she will command a high NIL payout on the open market.

BREAKING: Michigan State transfer DeeDee Hagemann has decommitted from Ole Miss, her agent, Thomas Jones, told @On3sports. https://t.co/cpdMviT1zR pic.twitter.com/OqRmX8Kble — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) June 7, 2024

