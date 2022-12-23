Former Michigan State walk-on Jack Conklin signs 4-year, $60-million extension with the Cleveland Browns

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Michigan State football walk-on and current Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin is signing a major contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

Conklin reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60-million extension today, that includes $31-million guaranteed. This is just another amazing chapter in one of the biggest success stories in MSU football history.

Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin reached agreement today on a four-year, $60 million extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus, who negotiated deal with @JasonRosenhaus, @RyanMatha, Browns’ GM Andrew Berry and Browns’ VP Chris Cooper. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career Michigan State football offers 2026 offensive tackle Trinton Pritchett Major Michigan State football transfer target Reggie Pearson commits to Oklahoma

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire