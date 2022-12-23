Former Michigan State walk-on Jack Conklin signs 4-year, $60-million extension with the Cleveland Browns
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Michigan State football walk-on and current Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin is signing a major contract extension to stay in Cleveland.
Conklin reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60-million extension today, that includes $31-million guaranteed. This is just another amazing chapter in one of the biggest success stories in MSU football history.
Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin reached agreement today on a four-year, $60 million extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus, who negotiated deal with @JasonRosenhaus, @RyanMatha, Browns’ GM Andrew Berry and Browns’ VP Chris Cooper.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022
