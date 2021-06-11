Former Michigan State player Keith Appling denied bail after murder charge

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was denied bail at a hearing in Detroit on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Appling’s attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf, per the report, and Appling was mostly silent during his first court appearance since he was arrested on May 24. A judge denied their request for bond due to the first-degree murder charge Appling is facing.

Keith Appling facing murder charge

Appling was arrested last month after he allegedly killed 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, his mother’s cousin.

Appling, police said, got into an argument with Edmonds over a handgun at a Detroit home on May 22, and that Appling fired multiple shots at Edmonds after the argument got physical. Police found Edmonds with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Appling allegedly fled the scene with his girlfriend, Natalie Bannister. Police say she lied to investigators about what happened later, and the 28-year-old is facing a count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer in the case.

Appling played at Michigan State from 2010-14. The 29-year-old, who was also Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in high school, was the Spartans' leading scorer during his junior season. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game throughout his collegiate career. Appling briefly played for the Orlando Magic, appearing in five games before he was waived.

Former Michigan State Spartans guard Keith Appling, seen here in 2014, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to a charge that he shot and killed a man last month. (Zach Bolinger/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

