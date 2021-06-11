  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Michigan State player Keith Appling denied bail after murder charge

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was denied bail at a hearing in Detroit on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Appling’s attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf, per the report, and Appling was mostly silent during his first court appearance since he was arrested on May 24. A judge denied their request for bond due to the first-degree murder charge Appling is facing.

Keith Appling facing murder charge

Appling was arrested last month after he allegedly killed 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, his mother’s cousin.

Appling, police said, got into an argument with Edmonds over a handgun at a Detroit home on May 22, and that Appling fired multiple shots at Edmonds after the argument got physical. Police found Edmonds with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Appling allegedly fled the scene with his girlfriend, Natalie Bannister. Police say she lied to investigators about what happened later, and the 28-year-old is facing a count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer in the case.

Appling played at Michigan State from 2010-14. The 29-year-old, who was also Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in high school, was the Spartans' leading scorer during his junior season. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game throughout his collegiate career. Appling briefly played for the Orlando Magic, appearing in five games before he was waived. 

Former Michigan State Spartans guard Keith Appling in 2014
Former Michigan State Spartans guard Keith Appling, seen here in 2014, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to a charge that he shot and killed a man last month. (Zach Bolinger/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Former Michigan State star to remain in jail in murder case

    A former Michigan State University basketball star was ordered to remain in jail during his first court appearance on murder and other charges in Detroit. Defense attorney Andrew Abood asked for a bond, saying Keith Appling had always appeared in court in previous cases. Appling, 29, said little during the arraignment.

  • Tom Izzo: Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling murder charges 'sad'

    Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he tried to help Keith Appling get his life back on track shortly before he was charged with murder.

  • Mayor, city pushing to get more Columbians vaccinated against COVID-19

    The sprint comes as the U.S. stretches to get 70% of people at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

  • Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Talks Return to Touring, New Solo LP

    When Pearl Jam’s 2020 world tour was scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, bassist Jeff Ament turned off CNN, put his phone away and got busy in his Montana home studio to record a batch of new songs inspired by that unprecedented year. The result is his fourth solo album, “I Should Be Outside,” which will be released Aug. […]

  • Most Colorado coal power plants less cost effective than wind, solar

    Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Wife of 'El Chapo' could face decade in U.S. prison after guilty plea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, on Thursday pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court to helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel, charges that could lead to more than a decade in prison. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., and pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel. As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape in 2015 from Altiplano, a Mexican maximum security prison.

  • First look of WR AJ Green in Arizona Cardinals jersey

    See here for the video of former Georgia football and Cincinnati Bengals WR AJ Green in an Arizona Cardinals jersey.

  • Ernie Lively Dies: Prolific Character Actor & Father Of Blake Lively Was 74

    Ernie Lively, a character actor who amassed more than 100 credits during a 45-year film and TV career and was Blake Lively’s father, has died. He was 74. The actor’s rep confirmed to Deadline that he died June 3 in Los Angeles of cardiac complications. He played the father of Blake Lively’s character in 2005’s […]

  • The sticky stuff rundown: What you need to know about MLB’s latest controversy

    A crackdown could be coming on MLB pitchers' long-standing practice of using foreign substances to improve spin. Is this a cheating scandal or something else?

  • The Daily Sweat: A Game 2 loss means the Clippers will have to do what no NBA team has ever done

    Twenty-eight teams have won playoff series after going down 2-0. None of those teams have ever done it twice in the same season.

  • ‘It’s censorship.’ Broward high school told to stop selling yearbook because of BLM spread

    When seniors trickled into West Broward High School last week to pick up their caps and gowns, they were told they couldn’t get their yearbooks.

  • Bipartisan group agrees on infrastructure deal

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators reached an agreement on Thursday for a proposed infrastructure spending bill.The group of five Republicans and five Democrats gave no details, but a source familiar with the deal told Reuters the group will suggest spending of over $1 trillion dollars over eight years.The group did put out a statement saying “[We] reached a bipartisan agreement on a realistic, compromise framework to modernize our nation's infrastructure and energy technologies. This investment would be fully paid for and not include tax increases."A congressional source told Reuters the agreement proposes using unspent relief funds, but it also opts for indexing federal gas taxes to inflation, which the White House disagrees with.Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed for a nearly $2 trillion package in Congress to revamp roads and bridges and tackle issues like education and healthcare.Republicans have opposed his plan, which includes raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy.They’ve also said it focuses too much on climate change and social programs.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was open to bipartisan ideas.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the same though he added earlier on Thursday he might push an option that only has his party's support.Most bills require 60 votes to pass through the 100-seat Senate, but Democrats could bypass the rule through a maneuver called reconciliation.The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, while Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.

  • Have West Virginia's senators squandered their state's moment in the sun?

    West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, and Joe Manchin, a Democrat, hold inordinate sway over how quickly and how thoroughly President Biden is able to accomplish his ambitious legislative agenda.

  • Sanaa Lathan To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Paramount Players’ ‘On The Come Up’

    EXCLUSIVE: Actress Sanaa Lathan will be making her feature directorial debut on Paramount Players’ adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestseller On the Come Up. The feature project has been a priority for Paramount Players and they were impressed with Lathan’s vision for the film, the story of which comes from the author of The Hate […]

  • Lilibet Diana's Birth Announcement Shows How Much Has Changed Since Archie Was Born

    It's actually pretty incredible when you look at it ...

  • Patriots’ Brandon Bolden details heartfelt reason for changing jersey number

    Brandon Bolden changes his jersey number for a special reason.

  • Look: Raiders safety Johnathan Abram shoe collection is insane

    Look: Raiders safety Johnathan Abram shoe collection is insane

  • Leon Edwards plans to use Nate Diaz to vault toward title shot

    Edwards believes he — and not Colby Covington — deserves the next shot at Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt.

  • Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren named Gatorade National Player of the Year

    Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.

  • After mocking LeBron James, Jae Crowder ready to 'salsa' to NBA title with Suns, fans

    Suns forward Jae Crowder is having fun with fans, but is also losing money as result of four technical fouls and two ejections in 2021 NBA playoffs.