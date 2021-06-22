Former Michigan State star Aerial Powers joining Jordan Brand’s ‘WNBA Family’

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
“The world needs more female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Michael Jordan said this week as Jordan Brand announced a new ‘WNBA Family.’ The Jordan Brand will be adding 11 WNBA endorsements, and one of those is former Michigan State star and current Minnesota Lynx standout Aerial Powers.

Powers was averaging 10 points per game before going down with an injury this year with the Lynx.

