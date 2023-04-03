Former Michigan State LB Andrew Dowell re-signs with the New Orleans Saints

Former Michigan State football linebacker Andrew Dowell is heading back to New Orleans. After three seasons and 34 game appearances, primarily in the special teams unit, the New Orleans Saints are bringing back Andrew Dowell for another season.

Dowell, who was a three-year starter for MSU and a former All-Big Ten team honorable mention, went undrafted in 2019 before being signed by the Cowboys. That tenure did not last long as he was cut before joining the Saints’ practice squad. He made his debut with the Saints back in 2020.

More Spartans in the NFL!

