Former Michigan State hockey forward Taro Hirose making move at Detroit Red Wings training camp

Former Michigan State star forward Taro Hirose is making a case to play in the NHL. Hirose played and starred at MSU from 2016-19, before signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hirose has spent his whole professional career playing in the Red Wings organization, playing in 60 NHL games for the Red Wings, while the rest of the time has been spent with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

Now, it appears Hirose is skating with the Red Wings third line, a promising sign thus far in training camp.

Lines at morning skate look like DeBrincat Larkin Raymond

Rasmussen Copp Perron

Hirose Danielson Berggren

Söderblom Lombardi Czarnik

Spezia Walman Seider

Wallinder Gostisbehere

Edvinsson Petry

Viro — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 26, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire