Former Michigan State football WR enters transfer portal for a fourth time

Arkansas defensive end Mataio Soli has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday morning via Twitter. The former four-star recruit spent three seasons with the Razorbacks and started as a freshman in 2019, but struggled to find a spot in the defensive line rotation the last two years under current head coach Sam Pittman. Through seven practices this spring, Soli was consistently working with the third-team defense despite Pittman’s public comments about searching for consistent pass rushers.