Former Michigan State football WR Christian Fitzpatrick commits to Marshall

Another former Michigan State football wide receiver has found a new home. On Friday night, Christian Fitzpatrick announced on social media that he will be transferring to Marshall.

Fitzpatrick had transferred to Michigan State as a redshirt freshman for the 2021 season. He only had two catches in 2021 and 2022 each, but had 18 receptions in 2023 for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire