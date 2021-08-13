Former Michigan State football WR Cody White impresses in Steelers preseason game

Former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos before getting a more stable reserve role with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, heading into his second year in the league, White is looking to push his way up depth charts. Strong preseason performances is the best chance for White to earn a spot in the lineup, and he did just that Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Steelers Cody White has been impressive in this game. #SteelersNation #NFLPreseason — Black and Gold Nation – The Preseason (@B_GNation1) August 13, 2021

White finished with a solid stat line, catching 5 of his 6 targets for 39 yards.

More!