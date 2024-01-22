Former Michigan State football WR Germie Bernard transferring to Alabama from Washington

Back in 2022, Germie Bernard transferred from Michigan State football to Washington, where he caught 34 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

After Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer left to become the new coach at Alabama, Bernard entered the transfer portal, and now he will follow his old coach to Tuscaloosa, announcing his commitment to Alabama on Sunday.

On3 had it first:

BREAKING: Washington transfer WR Germie Bernard is at Alabama and expected to commit to the Crimson Tide, per ESPN🐘https://t.co/tVOyHWzrpk pic.twitter.com/GKwIcBTIYd — On3 (@On3sports) January 22, 2024

