Former Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed has first media session

Michigan State star Jayden Reed was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Spartan fans know Reed for the star power he possesses, but now it is time for Reed to introduce Green Bay to that prowess.

Reed spoke to media at Lambeau for the first time from his new locker, in his new home.

"I'm ready to go out there & compete with all I got." Rookie WR @JaydenReed5 spoke with the media from @LambeauField's locker room for the first time 🎥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/fr9GSMxKX7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 5, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire