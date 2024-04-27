Former Michigan State football WR Keon Coleman drafted by the Buffalo Bills

If you are like me, you kept rooting for Keon Coleman even after he left Michigan State football to spend a season with Florida State. Kind of like how Keon kept supporting Michigan State basketball after leaving MSU.

So, for those of you like me who kept an eye on Keon’s career and wished him the best, Friday was a good day, as Keon Coleman was drafted in the second round, pick No. 33 overall, by the Buffalo Bills.

Should be a great landing spot for Coleman.

