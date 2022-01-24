Former Michigan State football wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan transferring to Miami of Ohio

Last year, Michigan State football wide receiver decided to hang up the green and white to transfer to the University of Kentucky. This year, he is on the move again. On Monday, Tre’Von Morgan announced that he is transferring to Miami of Ohio.

Morgan had spent two seasons at MSU and just one at Kentucky before entering the portal again.

WELCOME ‼️‼️‼️ WR Tre’Von Morgan – University of Kentucky

– Massillon HS (OH) Follow ➡️ @PrimeTre7 pic.twitter.com/uP9DNVwqhN — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) January 24, 2022

