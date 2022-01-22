Former Michigan State football wide receiver transferring to UNLV

Ricky White had one of the most memorable games of any Michigan State football freshman I have seen in quite some time when he had 196 yards and a touchdown in Mel Tucker’s first win over Michigan in 2020, and now he will take that big play ability to UNLV.

White announced his decision on Friday night after entering the NCAA transfer portal back in early December.

I Stayed Down For This 🤐 @coacharroyo pic.twitter.com/bSlqCv5aoe — Ricky White lll (@Only1RW) January 21, 2022

