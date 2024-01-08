Former Michigan State football tight end Maliq Carr transferring to Houston

The CFP national championship game is in Houston this year, and soon, so too will be a former Michigan State football burgeoning star.

Former MSU tight end Maliq Carr intimated on social media that he will be joining the Houston program next season. Carr was among a slew of Spartans who entered the transfer portal last month, a few days after new head coach Jonathan Smith was hired.

Carr came to Michigan State in 2021 after transferring from Purdue and appeared in 34 games over the last three seasons in East Lansing. Carr was the second-leading receiver on the team in 2023, picking up 352 yards on 30 catches and adding three touchdowns.

Carr was a star football and basketball player at Oak Park. His younger brother, Belleville running back/linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, is committed to play next season at Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan State football TE Maliq Carr transferring to Houston