Former Michigan State football TE Jack Nickel transfers to UAB
Another Spartan has found a new home. On Tuesday, former Michigan State football tight end Jack Nickel announced that he is committing to transfer to UAB.
Nickel was a 3-star recruit out of Georgia who will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Committed. I want to thank Coach Dilfer and Coach Jeffers for this opportunity! @UAB_FB pic.twitter.com/t12BKViRIW
— Jack Nickel (@JackNickel87) May 28, 2024
