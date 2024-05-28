Advertisement

Former Michigan State football TE Jack Nickel transfers to UAB

andrew brewster
·1 min read

Another Spartan has found a new home. On Tuesday, former Michigan State football tight end Jack Nickel announced that he is committing to transfer to UAB.

Nickel was a 3-star recruit out of Georgia who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire