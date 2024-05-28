Former Michigan State football TE Jack Nickel transfers to UAB

Another Spartan has found a new home. On Tuesday, former Michigan State football tight end Jack Nickel announced that he is committing to transfer to UAB.

Nickel was a 3-star recruit out of Georgia who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Committed. I want to thank Coach Dilfer and Coach Jeffers for this opportunity! @UAB_FB pic.twitter.com/t12BKViRIW — Jack Nickel (@JackNickel87) May 28, 2024

