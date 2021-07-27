Former Michigan State football DE Shilique Calhoun to workout with Ravens

As NFL training camps are set to begin, NFL teams will look to fill out their rosters. Many guys are working out across the league to earn an invite to camp and a roster spot.

Former Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun is among those that are looking to find a new home. He will be working out with the Baltimore Ravens to try and secure that spot.

The Ravens are working out a group of pass rushers:

* DE Dion Jordan

* DE Chris Smith

* DE/OLB Shilique Calhoun — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2021

Calhoun was a 3rd round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2016. He then spent his first three seasons with the Raiders, and then the next two with the New England Patriots before again becoming a free agent this offseason.