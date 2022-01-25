Former Michigan State football safety Michael Dowell transferring to Miami of Ohio
Miami of Ohio coaches must have been watching a lot of older Michigan State football film recently. On the same day where former MSU wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan officially transferred to Miami of Ohio, his former teammate, safety Michael Dowell, will follow suit.
Dowell was originally slated to join Pittsburgh, but will instead head to Ohio with his former teammate.
