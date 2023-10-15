Advertisement

Former Michigan State football QB Brian Hoyer comes in relief to lead Raiders to win

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Brian Hoyer has carved out a very nice career for himself in the National Football League. While spending some years as a starter, he has been a very solid backup for several teams around the league, amounting to what is currently a 15-year career in the league.

Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hoyer was called upon to replace starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo against the New England Patriots.

In a 13-10 game early in the second half, Garoppolo had to leave the game due to injury, handing the keys over to Brian Hoyer.

In relief, Hoyer led the Raiders to a 21-17 win over his former team. He finished 6-for-10 for 102 yards.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire