Former Michigan State football QB Brian Hoyer comes in relief to lead Raiders to win

Brian Hoyer has carved out a very nice career for himself in the National Football League. While spending some years as a starter, he has been a very solid backup for several teams around the league, amounting to what is currently a 15-year career in the league.

Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hoyer was called upon to replace starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo against the New England Patriots.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury and is not expected to return today. Brian Hoyer has replaced him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

In a 13-10 game early in the second half, Garoppolo had to leave the game due to injury, handing the keys over to Brian Hoyer.

In relief, Hoyer led the Raiders to a 21-17 win over his former team. He finished 6-for-10 for 102 yards.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire