Former Michigan State football QB Katin Houser commits to East Carolina

The third quarterback on Michigan State’s roster that decided to enter the transfer portal, Katin Houser has found his new home. Houser will be headed to the American Athletic Conference to play for the East Carolina Pirates.

Houser took over the starting quarterback job for the Spartans in their sixth game against Rutgers, and held it for the rest of the season, throwing for 1,130 yards on 58.6% passing with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire