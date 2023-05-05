Former Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne commits to transfer to Auburn

As has been speculated since he first entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, former Michigan State football starting quarterback Payton Thorne officially committed to transfer to Auburn on Friday.

This looks like a good opportunity for Thorne, who joins an Auburn team that desperately needs a solid starting quarterback, and it clears up a logjam at the position at Michigan State, where, according to all reports, Noah Kim and Katin Houser have been playing great football of late.

Kim and Houser will now duke it out for the starting role.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire