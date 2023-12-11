Former Michigan State football QB Sam Leavitt commits to Arizona State

It was a bit of a surprise when former Michigan State football quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the NCAA transfer portal after the acquisition of Jonathan Smith as the new head coach at MSU. Leavitt cited ‘hard feelings’ between him and Smith as the reason for his exit.

On Monday, Leavitt announced his new home: Arizona State.

Leavitt was a former 4-star from West Linn, Oregon. He played in four games for MSU, throwing for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire