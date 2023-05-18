Former Michigan State football QB Brian Lewerke signs with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

After some stints in the NFL, and the XFL, former Michigan State football QB Brian Lewerke has found his next home. On Wednesday, the Michigan Panthers of the USFL announced that they have signed Lewerke.

Lewerke was last rostered by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, but was released back in January.

Free Agent Signing:

QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State Transferred Player to Inactive Roster:

QB Brian Lewerke Released:

LB Santrell Latham — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 18, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More Football!

Michigan State football offers 2026 RB Victor Santino Michigan State football offers 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Jayden Elijah Analyzing where Mel Tucker, rest of Big Ten land in CBS Sports' coaches rankings

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire