Former Michigan State football QB Brian Lewerke signs with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Andrew Brewster
After some stints in the NFL, and the XFL, former Michigan State football QB Brian Lewerke has found his next home. On Wednesday, the Michigan Panthers of the USFL announced that they have signed Lewerke.

Lewerke was last rostered by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, but was released back in January.

