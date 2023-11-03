Former Michigan State football QB to take over Colorado play-calling duties

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm, with his crazy personality and taking over the Colorado football program. While their record is not as good as they would like, they have had a very potent offense this year, but obviously not potent enough for Sanders liking.

It is now being reported that Sean Lewis is being relieved of his play calling duties and will be giving the reigns to former Michigan State QB Pat Shurmur, who has had a long coaching career of his own.

Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will take over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis vs. Oregon State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Deion Sanders must elevate Shurmur from analyst to full-time coach to be eligible to coach. Lewis will still signal the plays in, a… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2023

