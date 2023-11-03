Advertisement

Former Michigan State football QB to take over Colorado play-calling duties

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm, with his crazy personality and taking over the Colorado football program. While their record is not as good as they would like, they have had a very potent offense this year, but obviously not potent enough for Sanders liking.

It is now being reported that Sean Lewis is being relieved of his play calling duties and will be giving the reigns to former Michigan State QB Pat Shurmur, who has had a long coaching career of his own.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire