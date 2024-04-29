Former Michigan State football QB rumored to be new starter at Arizona State

A part of the massive transfer exodus that happened during the transition from Mel Tucker to Jonathan Smith, Michigan State lost quarterback Sam Leavitt to the NCAA transfer portal.

While unfortunate, due to the skillset Leavitt has, it is a move that was best for both parties, especially now.

For MSU, Smith brought in Aidan Chiles, who is the same age as Leavitt. Now, Leavitt appears to be thriving in his new home.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Leavitt outperformed former 5-star Jaden Rashada during spring camp and should be named the starting quarterback, while Rashada is expected to transfer now.

In one season with Michigan State, Leavitt completed 15-of-23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire