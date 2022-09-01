Former Michigan State football players sign to NFL practice squads

NFL cut day has come and gone, and NFL teams have cut their rosters from 80 to 53, meaning many players were let go by there respective teams. The next step for these players is to hopefully catch on and get signed to a team’s practice squad.

Several former Spartans were a part of the NFL caualties, but some were lucky enough to catch on and sign with NFLpractice squads.

Check out what NFL teams signed former Spartans to their practice squad:

Drew Jordan (Carolina Panthers)

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Drew Jordan (91) brings down New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Arcuri (Los Angeles Rams)

Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle AJ Arcuri (61) during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Sokol (New England Patriots)

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots tight end Matt Sokol (87) slips the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Cody White (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire