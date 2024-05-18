Former Michigan State football OL Andy Hartman transferring to GVSU
Another Michigan State football player is on the move. Former Spartan offensive lineman Andy Hartman committed to transfer to Grand Valley State University on Friday.
Hartman, a walk-on from Grand Blanc, committed to the Spartans as a PWO back in 2021. He entered the portal back in April, and now will find a new home at GVSU.
Committed to Grand Valley State University ⚓️⬆️ @CoachWooster @CoachStuddGV @Digdeep810 pic.twitter.com/rvDA5h58os
— Andy Hartman (@andy_hartman3) May 17, 2024
