Former Michigan State football OL Andy Hartman transferring to GVSU

Another Michigan State football player is on the move. Former Spartan offensive lineman Andy Hartman committed to transfer to Grand Valley State University on Friday.

Hartman, a walk-on from Grand Blanc, committed to the Spartans as a PWO back in 2021. He entered the portal back in April, and now will find a new home at GVSU.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire